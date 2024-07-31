MIAMI (WSVN) - A man and a woman who were involved in a reported shooting were taken into custody following a pursuit that ended in a rollover crash in Miami, police said.

According to Miami Police, Miami-Dade Police officers followed the suspected vehicle as it drove on Biscayne Boulevard, at the intersection of 82nd Street, Wednesday afternoon.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Due to a police investigation involving a vehicle crash we have temporarily closed Biscayne Boulevard between 81 and 84 Streets. Please avoid this area. MV pic.twitter.com/OhgvIxkctP — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) July 31, 2024

During the pursuit, three Miami Police Tactical Robbery Units responded, and one of the units was involved in the wreck.

“We tried the maneuver again and crashed against one of our vehicles, causing a chain reaction where three total of five vehicles were involved,” said Miami Police Spokesperson Micheal Vega.

The two subjects were ultimately taken into custody shortly after. Police said they are wanted in a shooting that took place in Palm Beach County.

Cellphone video taken by a bystander shows officers arresting one of the subjects involved.

Officials said five vehicles in total were involved in this incident.

7Skyforce hovered above the scene where several police cruisers surrounded the intersection. A black vehicle belonging to a Miami Police officer was seen flipped on its side.

Witnesses said they heard a big boom and saw the crash.

“I was standing by the window talking to one of my customers. We hear like a big crash. Next thing, we turn our face, we see a car that flipped, take off in the middle of the street, cops surround the car,” said Ansschabia.

When asked what was his first reaction when he saw the crash, he said he “ran to the back.”

Miami Fire Rescue responded but did not transport any of the officers. No one was seriously hurt.

Westbound traffic on 82nd Street is being diverted to Northeast 10th Avenue.

