2 in custody after police chase ends in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A cross-county chase has come to an end in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Police say the incident started in Coconut Creek, Wednesday morning.

Miami-Dade Police officers assisted in pursuit of the vehicle as it traveled into Miami-Dade County.

Pembroke Pines Police said they were also briefly involved in the chase as the subjects drove through their jurisdiction.

7News cameras filmed a white car with its doors open at Northwest 74th Street between 18th and 19th Avenue.

A woman who was inside of the car spoke to investigators at the scene.

A few blocks away on Northwest 72nd Street, a black SUV could be seen stopped near train tracks.

It’s unclear if both scenes are connected.

Two suspects were taken into custody.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.