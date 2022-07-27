MIAMI (WSVN) - A police officer and another person had to be rushed to the hospital after they were involved in a violent crash with another car in Miami.

According to police, the Miami Police cruiser was travelling through an intersection when two cars going in opposite directions smashed into the squad car.

This happened near Northwest 10th Avenue and 58th Street around 3:30 p.m., Tuesday, and the impact was caught by a security camera.

Based on the video, it appears a dark colored car ran a red light.

The crash was so violent it picked up part of the cruiser, sent pieces flying and smoke into the air.

According to Miami Police Officers, their detectives were working undercover in the area, just before 6 p.m., and tried to stop a car near the intersection of Northwest 13th Avenue and 61st Street.

Officers also said that car sped away and ended up driving into one of their marked units.

As a result of the aftermath of the wrecked vehicles, the officer and one other person was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

7News was told the driver of the car that crashed into the police cruiser and the passenger had ran out when incident happened but detectives were able to catch up to them and they are in custody.​

The crash is under investigation.

