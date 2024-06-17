NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people are in custody after they allegedly led Florida Highway Patrol troopers on a pursuit that ended in Northwest Miami-Dade.

The incident ended at around 4:15 p.m., Monday, in the area of Northwest 79th Street and 21st Avenue.

Aerial footage from 7Skyforce showed a FHP vehicle rammed into the side of a white Dodge Challenger. The vehicle appeared to have smashed through a metal fence in the area before coming to a rest in the yard of a home.

FHP troopers boxed the driver in following the crash.

No homes were affected and no injuries were reported.

It is unclear why the vehicle was being pursued.

