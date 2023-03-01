NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police Department officers are investigating an area in Northwest Miami-Dade after they arrested two men suspected of a car burglary.

On Wednesday, police received calls about a burglary in process near Northeast 191 Street and Northeast 13th Avenue. Two unmarked police vehicles were in the area and responded to the robbery.

As the officers approached the scene, the stolen vehicle’s driver struck both unmarked police cars as they attempted to leave.

The two suspects fled the scene on foot while a perimeter was established. Both men were apprehended.

Video footage showed MDPD officers taking the two men away in handcuffs and placing them into police cruisers.

Investigators focused on a blue BMW at the scene as they searched for any evidence in the car.

“We saw through our window that they arrested the guys very close to our apartment,” said one neighbor. “We kept our distance and they walked them away in cuffs. We’re very grateful for that.”

