MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - The fists flew between several travelers at Miami International Airport when a brawl that involved at least one police officer broke out, ending with two men in custody.

In the latest sign of the bruising travel season, the melee sparked Monday evening at Gate H8 and quickly escalated.

Cellphone video captured a police officer getting hit several times before he pulls out his gun drawn and points it at a man.

We now have what appears to be the very start of the melee at @iflymia tonight. One traveler didn’t want to get off the golf cart. Then came this: @wsvn @MiamiDadePD pic.twitter.com/A93chcj8fW — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) December 21, 2021

The chaotic chain of events started when a traveler tried to take control of an employee’s golf cart with a boy on board and refused to back away.

Cellphone video showed the moment when a police officer responded and started to walk away. At that point, the traveler grabbed the officer’s arm, and the officer turned around and smacked the officer, triggering the fight.

We just got this video from a traveler who left the airport shortly after the large fight and flight cancellation at gate H8. You can hear angry travelers yelling at police. Flight was supposed to leave after 9 this AM. Nearly 12 hrs later, it was cancelled. @wsvn @MiamiDadePD pic.twitter.com/7YJClhATtC — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) December 21, 2021

Another cellphone video recorded by a passenger shows a police officer trying to calm down an angry crowd in the wake of the bedlam.

7News cameras captured a group of passengers walking away from the terminal where the fisticuffs went down. They said they waited nearly 12 hours before they were told their Century Air charter flight to Santo Domingo had been cancelled.

It remains unclear what charges the two men who were taken into custody could face.

