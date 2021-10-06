OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have stopped a couple of subjects accused of a construction equipment crime.

They said the crooks stole a load of equipment in Miami.

The tools were found in Opa-Locka near Northwest 132nd Street and 28th Avenue after its owner used a GPS device to track it down and alert police.

More than $40,000 worth of equipment was recovered.

Two people are now in police custody.

