PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have apprehended two people in Pembroke Park and are searching for a third, allegedly in connection to a pair of robberies in Miami-Dade County.

7Skyforce hovered above a Family Dollar store along Hallandale Beach Boulevard, near Southwest 40th Avenue, just after 6 p.m., Friday.

A Miami-Dade Police cruiser and a Broward Sheriff’s Office cruiser were seen near the subjects’ silver Honda, which is parked feet away from the entrance to the store.

The people inside the Honda are allegedly wanted in connection to two robberies. One of them allegedly occurred outside of a bank in Sunny Isles Beach, and the second allegedly took place at a TD Bank along Northeast 183rd Street and 15th Avenue in Northeast Miami-Dade.

Authorities were able to track the subject through a tracking device that may have been put in a bag.

After realizing they were being followed along Interstate 95, the subjects pulled into the Family Dollar, ran inside the store and exited through a back door.

Two of the subjects were taken into custody, and the third remains at large.

If you have any information on these robberies or the whereabouts of the subject who is on the run, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

