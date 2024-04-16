MEDLEY, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people were hospitalized in critical condition after a shooting and stabbing happened in Medley.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Medley Police arrived at the scene near Northwest 88th Street and 87th Avenue, Tuesday afternoon.

One of the victims was airlifted to an area hospital, while the second victim was transported by ground.

It remains unclear how the incident happened.

