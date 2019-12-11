2 hurt after shooting near I-95 in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a shooting that left two people hurt in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Florida Highway Patrol and Miami-Dade Police responded to the scene along Miami Gardens Drive and the on-ramp to Interstate 95, Wednesday morning.

7News cameras captured an FHP unit blocking the ramp to northbound I-95.

A white Honda was spotted with bullet holes on the passenger door window and windshield.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported two people to a local hospital.

Their conditions are unknown.

