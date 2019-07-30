2 hurt after freight train collides with dump truck in Miami Springs

MIAMI SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews are at the scene of a collision between a dump truck and a CSX freight train in Miami Springs.

7SkyForce HD hovered near the eastbound train tracks along North River Drive and 35th Avenue just after 12 p.m., Tuesday.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue crews could be seen focused along a particular part of the train.

The train engineer detached one of the carts to give firefighters easy access to the victims.

Officials said at least two people were hurt.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

