2 hurt after drive-by shooting in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people were rushed to the hospital after being involved in a drive-by shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along Northwest 68th Avenue and 186th Street, Monday evening.

Officials said two men were shot and airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

Cellphone video captured an Air Rescue chopper taking off from a nearby field.

SHOOTING: Air Rescue taking off from the field on NW 179th St and 68th Ave. pic.twitter.com/LC0xXfMv81 — Joel Franco (@OfficialJoelF) July 23, 2019

Police temporarily closed off Northwest 68th Avenue from 186th Street to 179th Street as part of the investigation.

Those trying to get home were forced to park elsewhere and walk in.

The roadway has since been reopened.

