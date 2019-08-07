2 hurt after being attacked by dogs in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two men were treated for their injuries after being attacked by a pair of dogs in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Several Miami-Dade Police units responded to the scene in the area of Northwest 52nd Street and 24th Court, Wednesday morning.

7News spoke with a man who is both a witness and a victim.

The man said he was just walking down the street when was attacked.

“The dog looked up at me,” victim Frank Beaver said. “I started screaming, because it started coming toward me. So I started saying, ‘Ahh!’ and then next thing you know, the brown one just starts coming toward me and he grabbed my ankle. So I started moving back and fell on the curb. He just grabbed my ankle so I started swinging and screaming. They ran back off and came back over to this guy that was on the road, like hovering over him after they attacked me. I jumped into the back of the truck and I called 911.”

As of 6 a.m., Beaver was still at the scene being looked at by paramedics.

He believes he’ll just need a few stitches.

The other victim was transported to an area hospital.

Officials said they’ve spoken to the homeowner who they believe owns the dogs.

