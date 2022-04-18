MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took two people to the hospital after, officials said, they were injured in a fire in Miami Gardens.

Miami Gardens Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze along the 4300 block of northwest 191st Terrace, at around 6:20 p.m., Sunday.

First responders located the victims suffering from severe burns.

Paramedics airlifted one of the victims and transported the other by ground to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

