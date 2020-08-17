2 hospitalized, multiple people detained after drive-by shooting outside Miami Springs hotel

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have detained several people after a drive-by shooting outside a hotel in Miami Springs sent two people to the hospital.

Miami Springs Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the incident at the Runway Inn, located along the 600 block of East Drive, just after 7:30 p.m., Monday.

Responding officers located the victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Paramedics transported them to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

A witness told police they saw a white Crown Victoria heading northbound from the scene.

Even though several people have been detained, investigators said, the gunman fled the scene and remains at large.

In a tweet, police said, “This appears to be an isolated incident.”

Police have blocked the 600 block of East Drive, as well as the intersection of Northwest 36th Street and East Drive.

Police have not provided further details about the incident, as they continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

