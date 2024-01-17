MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken two people to the hospital following a bad crash reportedly involving a child in Miami Gardens.

Miami Gardens Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash in the area of Northwest 199th Street and Northwest 37th Avenue, at around 5:45 p.m., Wednesday.

7Skyforce hovered above the the two-vehicle wreck. One of the cars involved ended up crashing through a traffic pole on the side of the roadway.

One of the victims is being airlifted, and the other is being transported by ground.

A child was reportedly inside one of the vehicles involved, but it remains unclear whether they are one of the victims that was transported.

Officers have put up police tape around the area, shutting down the westbound lanes of 199th Street. Drivers in this area will be required to head northbound on Northwest 37th Avenue when they reach the light at the intersection with 199th Street. They are advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

