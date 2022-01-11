NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man and a woman have been hospitalized following a road rage shooting along the Florida Turnpike in North Miami-Dade.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a blue Honda Civic and a gray Chevy sedan were involved in a road rage incident along the southbound lanes of the Turnpike near the Golden Glades Interchange just before 1 p.m., Tuesday.

Officials said an occupant in the Chevy discharged a firearm, striking the left side of the Honda.

The man driving of the Honda and a passenger were struck and drove to the Miami-Dade Police Department Northside Station in Northwest Miami-Dade.

The victims were then transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center with injuries that were not life-threatening.

7SkyForce HD hovered above the southbound lanes of the Turnpike after troopers shut them down near the scene of the shooting.

Back at the police station, 7News cameras captured the victims’ Civic with damage to the passenger side. It’s unclear whether the dent is related to what led up to the shooting.

