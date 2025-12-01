SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took two elderly people, a husband and wife, to the hospital after flames erupted at a home in Southwest Miami-Dade, officials said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to a call of a fire near Southwest 288th Street and Southwest 145th Avenue, late Monday morning.

Upon arrival, firefighters discovered smoke coming from the attic of a single-family home.

Crews have since been able to contain the flames and are attempting to extinguish any remaining hotspots.

A neighbor stated in Spanish that a good Samaritan who was driving by helped pull the two victims out of the fire. She said that the wife was signaling for help, and that no one was stopping, so the person decided to step in and help the victims.

According to officials, one adult male, the husband, was transported by air rescue to the West Trauma Center at HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, and another adult, his wife, was transported to the same hospital by ground. The condition of the male is critical, while the status of the female is stable.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but preliminary investigation by MDSO officials suggested that the husband started the fire. and fire crews have declared the house unlivable, taping off the home.

