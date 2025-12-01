SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took two people to the hospital after flames erupted at a home in South Miami-Dade, officials said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to a call of a fire near Southwest 288th Street and Southwest 145th Avenue, late Monday morning.

Upon arrival, firefighters discovered smoke coming from the attic of a single-family home.

Crews have since been able to contain the flames and are attempting to extinguish any remaining hotspots.

According to officials, one adult was transported by air rescue to the West Trauma Center at HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, and another adult was transported to the same hospital by ground. Their condition are unknown,

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

