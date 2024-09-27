NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An early morning fire tore through a home in Northwest Miami-Dade sending two people to the hospital.

The blaze breaking out around 3:30 a.m., Friday in the 1900 block of 53rd Street.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue worked swiftly to tackle the heavy smoke and flames, even breaking the windows and climbing the roof in order to ventilate the property.

“Attention all units, the second alarm fire on tac one is now under control,” was heard over the Broadcastify.

Crews pulled two people from the home and administered life saving efforts.

The victims were transported to an area hospital, their conditions are unknown at this time.

The cause of the fire is unclear.

