NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people were transported to the hospital following a double-shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade, police say.

According to police, a drive-by shooting was reported just after 11am, Thursday in the area of Northwest 80th Street and 9th Avenue.

A man and a woman were struck by gunfire. The man was shot in his leg while the woman was shot in her lower limbs.

Both were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

Police have not stated whether the incident was targeted or random.

An investigation into the shooting is underway.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.