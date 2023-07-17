MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people were hospitalized after a crash in Miami Gardens led to road closures.

Around 3:30 a.m. Monday, emergency vehicles shut down a large portion of Northwest 183rd Street at 27th Avenue as they investigated the scene.

Two cars involved in the crash were completely demolished. Two people were transported to the hospital and at least one of them had to be airlifted.

As a result of the crash, traffic approaching 183rd Street is being diverted onto Northwest 27th Avenue.

Police have been contacted for more information on this crash.

