2 hospitalized, armed subject barricaded after shooting in Hialeah

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken two people to the hospital after, police said, they came under fire in a Hialeah neighborhood during a situation that has a led to an armed subject barricaded in the area.

Hialeah Police and Fire Rescue crews have responded to the scene of the shooting in the area of Northwest 24th Avenue and 72nd Street, at around 9:30 p.m., Saturday.

Paramedics have transported both victims to Jackson Memorial Hospital in unknown condition.

Investigators described the subject as armed and dangerous but have not provided further details about the incident

