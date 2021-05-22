2 hospitalized after wrong-way crash in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A wrong-way wreck in Miami sent two drivers to the hospital, police said.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash in the area of Southwest 12th Avenue and First Street, just before 6:10 a.m., Saturday.

Investigators said one of the drivers was traveling westbound on an eastbound lane of Southwest First Street when she collided head-on with a driver heading eastbound.

Paramedics transported the woman who was driving against traffic to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

The other driver was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

The victims’ conditions are unknown.

