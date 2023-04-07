MIAMI (WSVN) - A dispute near a Miami intersection took a violent turn, sending a man and a woman to the hospital and leading officers to place a man under arrest, police said.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene near the intersection of Northeast Third Avenue and 79th Street, Friday morning.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where a vehicle was seen near a building.

According to investigators, a man who was inside a Nissan Sentra used the car to pin another man against the side of the building.

“It looks like it was deliberately done,” said Miami Police Officer Michael Vega.

Police said the man who was pinned was able to get free and then went from being a victim to becoming a suspect, stabbing the driver of the Sentra and a female passenger.

Detectives said the man was stabbed several times, and the woman was stabbed once.

Surveillance footage from the area showed the aftermath of that encounter with the suspect leaving the scene.

The suspect was detained by police and later arrested.

Both of the victims were seen walking in the opposite direction. They were later transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital for treatment and are expected to be OK.

Both victims appeared to be in their 20s.

The dark colored Sentra, seen with blood stains and its windshield smashed, was later towed away as evidence.

It remains unclear what led up to the violent act.

“We’re still putting everything together, trying to determine the relationship, not only between the passenger and the driver, but also between the passenger and the driver and the suspect involved,” said Vega.

It remains unclear what charges the suspect may face.

