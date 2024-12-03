Two people were transported to the hospital after a collision caused a vehicle to be fully engulfed by flames on Interstate 95.

Fire crews arrived at the scene, Tuesday afternoon, where they extinguished the vehicle fire.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, where one vehicle was charred from the flames and a pickup truck was damaged inside the HOV lanes.

According to officials, the two vehicles collided into each other and the Sedan burst into flames.

One of the patients was put placed on a rescue vehicle and was transported to the hospital. A second rescue vehicle will arrive at the scene and will transport the second vehicle.

The highway has been closed down until crews clear the vehicles.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

