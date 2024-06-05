NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people were hospitalized after a vehicle and motorcycle crashed into each other in Northeast Miami-Dade.

Police arrived at the scene along Miami Gardens Drive near First Court, Wednesday morning.

The conditions of the two people are unknown.

Due to the crash, there are delays in the area.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

