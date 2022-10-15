MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken two people to the hospital after, officials said, a passenger flight encountered turbulence while en route to Miami International Airport.

7News cameras captured a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue ambulance, other fire rescue vehicles and police cruisers on a tarmac at Miami International Airport, Friday night.

According to a spokesperson for American Airlines, their flight 466 “encountered unexpected turbulence” after taking off from John F. Kennedy Airport in New York, several hours earlier.

“Two passengers were transported to a local hospital for further evaluation,” the spokesperson wrote in a statement.

Passengers waiting to pick up their luggage shared accounts of the frightening moments.

“The plane was going up and down. People were bumping their heads; people lost their stuff,” said passenger Bobby Lalague, “so yeah, that was a really scary experience.”

“Items were flying everywhere in the plane. I lost my glasses, I lost my phone,” said passenger Florentin Berge. “Yeah, it was kind of crazy; people were jumping over their seats.”

Berge said the turbulence did not begin until late in the flight.

“It was a pretty normal flight, up until the end, it started shaking really bad,” he said.

Passenger Kedian Ramsuchit said she feared for her life when the aircraft began shaking violently.

“I was just praying. I was just petitioning God to just hold the pilot’s hand and just cover all of us. It was terrible,” she said. “I’ve been flying for 24 years as a flight attendant. I have never experienced just a drastic drop.”

MDFR crews transported one of the victims to Jackson West Medical Center.

The injured passengers’ conditions are unknown.

