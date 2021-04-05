2 hospitalized after train hits car in Hialeah

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a man and a woman to the hospital after, officials said, the SUV they were riding in was struck by a train in Hialeah.

Hialeah Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash in the area of Northwest 38th Avenue and 36th Street, just after 6 p.m., Monday.

7News cameras captured the train stopped in the tracks and the mangled SUV.

Paramedics transported the 44-year-old man and the 40-year-old woman to Jackson Memorial Hospital. Their conditions are unknown, but officials said the male victim was awake and alert during transport.

Officials said there was at least one minor in the car, but they were not injured.

