2 hospitalized after SUV slams into Miami business

MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews took two people to the hospital after, police said, an SUV struck a business in Miami.

City of Miami Police ad Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of the crash at 4600 NW 7th St., Sunday afternoon.

The impact caused some damage to the building and forced officers to shut down the street in both directions between Northwest 46th and 47th avenues.

Paramedics transported the driver and passenger in the vehicle to Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

Northwest Seventh Street has since been reopened to traffic.

The crash remains under investigation.

