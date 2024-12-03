NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took two people to the hospital following a collision on Interstate 95 in Northwest Miami-Dade that caused an SUV to be fully engulfed by flames.

7Skyforce captured the charred vehicle surrounded by first responders near Northwest 151st Street, Tuesday afternoon.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, the SUV and a pickup truck collided, causing the SUV to catch fire.

Firefighters were able to extinguished the flames.

The pickup truck was seen with extensive damage inside the express lanes.

Paramedics transported the adult victims to Jackson North Medical Center as trauma alerts. A third patient was assessed and treated at the scene.

The highway was shut down while crews cleared the vehicles. It has since reopened to traffic.

