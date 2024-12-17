NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The driver of an alleged stolen vehicle violently slammed into the back of a Miami-Dade County bus while attempting to flee police, leaving several people injured and at least two hospitalized.

Miami Police confirmed Tuesday morning that an under cover unit attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a reported stolen vehicle around 9p.m., Monday.

In an effort to elude law enforcement, the driver of a silver SUV sped off.

Not long before, rear-ending, a county bus in the area of NW 71st Street and 21st Avenue.

Neighbors describing what sounded like an explosion, was the violent collision between the silver Honda and the bus.

The SUV sustained substantial damage.

Several people were assessed by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue at the scene and at least two passengers were taken to Jackson Ryder Trauma Center.

Crime Scene technicians were seen taking pictures and going in and out of the SUV.

According to Miami Police, the vehicle was recovered, along with it, were four riffles.

Police have not released the identities of those involved.

