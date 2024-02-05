MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken two people to the hospital after, authorities said, they came under fire in the middle of State Road 826 in Miami Gardens, leading to the closure of all eastbound lanes near the Golden Glades Interchange.

Florida Highway Patrol and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the incident, Sunday night.

According to FHP, a white BMW sedan was traveling in the eastbound lanes of the highway when someone in an unknown vehicle shot at the car.

Moments after the gunfire, investigators said, the BMW crashed into a median concrete barrier wall.

First responders arrived to find the driver suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and a passenger suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

Paramedics transported the victims to Aventura Hospital, where the driver is listed in critical condition and the passenger is stable.

Back at the scene, troopers shut down all eastbound lanes and diverted traffic to southbound Interstate 95.

Authorities have not provided further details about the incident or the subject’s vehicle, as they continue to investigate.

