MIAMI (WSVN) - Two men have been taken to the hospital after, police said, they were shot near a parking garage in Miami’s Midtown section.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units have responded to the scene of the shooting along the 3100 block of North Miami Avenue, just after 6 p.m., Monday.

Investigators said two people were walking down Northeast 31st Street when they were targeted by a gunman.

“It’s broad daylight, and the suspect that’s involved has no regard for society as he pulled out a firearm and attempted to harm two individuals who were simply minding their business and trying to enjoy the Memorial [Day] holiday,” said Miami Police Officer Kiara Delva.

The office of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez went further. A spokesperson said one of the two people targeted in an attempted armed robbery shot back at the person trying to mug them.

UPDATE: Two males have since been transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital by @CityofMiamiFire reference this incident. https://t.co/PCULy4fGxq — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) June 1, 2021

Responding officers arrived to find two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

Paramedics transported them to Jackson Memorial Hospital in unknown conditions.

Police shut down several blocks, interviewed witnesses and collected evidence as they tried to piece together the crime scene.

Several officers were seen carrying long guns.

Officers also searched the parking garage level by level to make sure the subject was not there. It has since been cleared.

“At this time it appears to be an isolated incident,” said Delva.

Several businesses located near the parking garage, including a PetSmart, had to close down as the investigation got underway.

The shooting comes three days after one person was killed and six others were injured in a drive-by shooting in Wynwood, and one day after 2 people were killed and 21 others were injured in a shooting outside of a banquet hall in Northwest Miami-Dade.

“Obviously, there have been a few shootings that have taken place, but this is not who we are as a community,” said Delva.

As detectives continue their work, they reminded the public that these investigations take a team effort.

“This is why we urge members of the community: if you see something, say something,” said Delva.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

