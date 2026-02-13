MIAMI (WSVN) - Two young people were rushed to the hospital after, police said, they were shot near loanDepot Park in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the shooting near Northwest 13th Avenue and Fifth Street, just after 9 p.m. on Thursday.

According to investigators, the two victims, who are adults, called 911 from separate locations, but when detectives arrived, they only found the scene at Northwest 13th Avenue.

An area resident who identified herself as Jessica said she heard gunfire right by her apartment building.

“And we heard shootings, it must have been like six, seven times,” she said.

Shortly after, Jessica said, she saw a rush of people.

“Like six, seven kids, running out from the back of that building, towards the front, with ski masks,” she said.

7News cameras were rolling when paramedics wheeled the two victims into Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center.

Police said one of the victims was shot in the upper arm, and the other suffered a gunshot wound to the wrist. They are both expected to be OK.

Back at the scene, officers cordoned off the area with crime scene tape as they carried out their investigation.

“Last night it was chaotic. I’ve never seen nothing like that,” said Jessica.

As of Friday afternoon, police said they have not made any arrests.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.