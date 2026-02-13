MIAMI (WSVN) - Two young people were rushed to the hospital after, police said, they were shot near loanDepot Park in Miami.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the shooting near Northwest 13th Avenue and Fifth Street, Thursday night.

According to investigators, the two victims called police from separate locations, but when detectives arrived, they only found the scene at Northwest 13th Avenue.

7News cameras were rolling when paramedics wheeled the two victims into Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center.

An investigation is underway into the incident.

