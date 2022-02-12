NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a shooting near Booby Trap in Northwest Miami-Dade that sent two men to the hospital.

Miami-Dade Police units responded to the scene along the 5300 block of Northwest 77th Avenue, at around 1:25 a.m., Saturday.

Responding officers arrived to find the victims suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper torso.

According to investigators, at least two subjects attempted to rob one victim while he was in the parking lot. The victim was then shot.

The second victim, a security guard, was also struck during the incident. The subjects fled the scene.

Fire rescue crews transported the two victims to a local hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

The motive behind the shooting and the direction where the subjects fled are unknown.

The incident remains under investigation.

