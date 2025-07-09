NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people have been hospitalized following a shooting in North Miami.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office and North Miami Police responded to reports of shots fired at an apartment complex near Northeast 137th Street and Fourth Avenue just before 4:30 p.m.

According to authorities, when officers arrived, they saw a woman get out of a car and run off.

7Skyforce flew above the area, capturing the vehicle that woman got out of, with the driver’s door open and a phone abandoned on the roof.

Officers found a 17-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound inside the vehicle.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue was seen loading that teen onto a stretcher and into the back of a rescue vehicle. He was taken to HCA Florida Aventura Hospital for treatment.

An officer also suffered minor injuries, though it’s unclear what kind of injury. As per protocol, that officer was also taken to an area hospital to be checked out.

