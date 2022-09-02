CUTLER BAY, FLA. (WSVN) - Shots were fired outside of a South Florida bar after a fight broke out in the parking lot.

PAtrons at the Sand Bar Sport’s Grill in Cutler Bay saw their fair share of gun violence around 11:30 p.m., Thursday.

Police were on the scene but have since cleared out of the area.

Officials said an argument started between four to five adults outside of the bar when one person pulled out a gun and shot two people.

The people that sustained those gunshot wounds were transported to the hospital; their condition is still unknown.

A search is underway for the person who shot those two people as they fled the scene of the crime.

Zachary Ramos witnessed the argument that led up to the incident.

“It was Karaoke night and two black males got into an argument about whose turn it was to go up next on the stage,” said Ramos. “It turned into a big fight and when the males walked out to finish the fight outside they started shooting at each other. I was basically just in survival mode just trying to survive and keep my dog from getting shot and keeping my friends from getting shot.”

