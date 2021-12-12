COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - - Gunfire tore through a Coconut Grove neighborhood, sending a teen and a man to the hospital, police said.

City of Miami Police responded to the scene in the area of Southwest 29th Street and Bird Avenue at around 9:50 p.m., Saturday.

According to a witness, two people were shot.

Police located a 17-year-old and a 20-year-old man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported the victims to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

The cause of the shooting remains under investigation.

