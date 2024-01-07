MIAMI (WSVN) - A shooting at a party in Miami sent two people to the hospital, police said.

According to City of Miami Police, shots were fired at the gathering held in the area of Northwest 22nd Avenue and 30th Street, Saturday afternoon.

Investigators said one of the victims drove himself to Jackson Memorial Hospital, and the other went to a different location and called police.

Cameras captured police vehicles following one of the victims to the emergency room.

Investigators said both victims are expected to be OK.

