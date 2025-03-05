MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people were rushed to the hospital after a shooting took place at a Miami Gardens gas station.

Miami Gardens Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the 2700 block of Northwest 168th Street on Tuesday evening.

Upon arrival, officers found two men suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victims were transported via air and ground to a local hospital.

Officials said the subject fled the scene in an unknown direction.

An investigation into what led up to the shooting is underway.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

