2 hospitalized after separate boat crashes near Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken two people to the hospital following two separate boat crashes near Miami Beach.

Miami Beach Fire Rescue crews responded to the scenes, one between Star Island and Monument Island, and the other near 1504 Bay Road, Tuesday night.

Officials said the man who called for help in the crash near Star Island said his son went missing after the crash.

Rescue crews located the boater and transported him to Ryder Trauma Center in very serious condition.

A violent crash near Star Island severaly injured a man who was rushed to Jackson. You can see the damage to the boat he was riding in on its side. It’s one of two boating accidents currently being investigated in the general area. @MiamiBeachPD @MyFWClife @wsvn pic.twitter.com/iq8hG63t7R — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) May 13, 2020

The missing boater’s age remains unknown at this time.

Officials described the crash off Bay Road as a hit-and-run collision that left one person injured.

Paramedics transported that patient to Mount Sinai Medical Center with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the U.S. Coast Guard and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units also assisted in the search for the missing boater.

