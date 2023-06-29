SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A police pursuit led to a rollover wreck in Southwest Miami-Dade, sending the subject involved and a woman to the hospital, bringing a chaotic chain of events to a violent end.

According to Miami-Dade Police, it all started when narcotics investigators were trying to take a subject into custody, just after 7 p.m., Wednesday.

“When the individual intentionally rammed one of the officers’ vehicles and attempted to run over some of the detectives as he was trying to flee the scene,” said MDPD Detective Angel Rodriguez.

Police said when the 39-year-old driver approached the area of US-1 and Southwest 132nd Street, a chain reaction was set in motion.

The suspect’s vehicle forcefully rear-ended a white Nissan, causing it to collide with a black Tesla. The impact redirected the suspect’s vehicle, which then struck a marked police vehicle before ultimately rolling over and colliding with a nearby light pole and tree.

Witness Viviana Tinoco took out her cell phone and began recording when she and a friend came upon the vehicles that the subject hit.

“We were like close by, and then we just saw all the cars and accidents,” she said. “We see the kid, like, in the mom’s arms. We’re like, ‘What the heck’s going on? What’s going on?’ I guess the cops noticed that we were already, like, behind them, and my friend just turns around, ’cause he didn’t want to get in trouble or anything.”

Paramedics transported a woman inside the white Nissan to a nearby Baptist Hospital in stable condition. Detectives said the criminal was the only person inside his vehicle and is listed in stable condition at Jackson South Medical Center.

Police said a pregnant woman and a 2-year-old who were inside the Tesla were treated at the scene and released. The male driver of the Tesla, along with all other law enforcement agents, was not injured.

During the subsequent investigation, detectives discovered a firearm within the suspect’s vehicle. As a result, charges against the individual are pending.

“Luckily, nobody walking was killed, and it looks like none of the bystanders were killed,” said Tinoco.

The Miami-Dade Police Department continues to diligently investigate the incident.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

