2 hospitalized after police-involved crash in Hialeah; WB Okeechobee Road shut down at 5th St.

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken a Hialeah Police officer and another driver to the hospital after, officials said, they were involved in crash that has shut down all westbound lanes of West Okeechobee Road.

Hialeah Police and Fire Rescue units have responded to the scene of the crash at the intersection of West Okeechobee Road and Fifth Street, just before 8 p.m., Sunday.

Paramedics have transported both victims to Ryder Trauma Center. Officials said the civilian driver is listed in critical condition.

Officials said the officer was awake and alert during transport.

West Okeechobee Road is expected to remain closed to traffic for some time while officials investigate. They urge drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

