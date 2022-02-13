MIAMI (WSVN) - Crews came to the rescue of two people who were involved in a personal watercraft crash in Biscayne Bay.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene near Pace Picnic Park, just before 3 p.m., Saturday.

7News cameras captured crews as they pulled up one of the victims to an MDFR helicopter.

That patient was airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center in unknown condition.

The second victim was transported by ambulance to Jackson Memorial Hospital in serious condition.

