2 hospitalized after Miami Police cruiser, car collide

MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken a City of Miami Police officer and another driver to the hospital after, officials said, their vehicles collided.

According to investigators, the incident occurred on Northwest 20th Street, between First and Second avenues, Wednesday afternoon.

Paramedics transported the officer to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center with knee injuries and chest pain. The patient is listed in stable condition.

The driver of the other vehicle, a Mini Cooper, was taken to the emergency room at Jackson Memorial Hospital. Their condition remains unknown.

There is no word as to who was at fault in the crash.

