SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash involving a marked Miami-Dade Police cruiser and a minivan in Southwest Miami-Dade sent a police officer and another person to the hospital

7News cameras captured the injured officer as she held her head while paramedics wheeled her into HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, Sunday morning.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the two-vehicle wreck off Southwest 107th Avenue and 88th Street, just after 5 a.m.

Cameras at the scene captured both vehicles involved with extensive damage.

As of late Sunday night, the victims’ conditions are unknown, as police continue to investigate the crash.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.