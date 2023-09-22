MIAMI (WSVN) - Two people were badly hurt after a row of homes caught fire in Miami.

City of Miami firefighters battled the smoke near Northwest 63rd Street and 12th Parkway, Friday morning.

According to officials, they believe a group of squatters were living in the homes.

Two people were found severely burned and suffering from smoke inhalation. They were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital for treatment.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

