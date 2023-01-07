MIAMI (WSVN) - A head-on collision in Miami that was caught on surveillance video sent two people to the hospital, but not everyone involved remained at the scene.

The security footage captured the crash off Northwest 22nd Avenue, near 13th Street, at around 5:15 a.m., Saturday.

The driver of one of the vehicles involved is seen taking off.

Investigators said, the driver of a Honda Accord attempted to make a turn at the intersection and appeared to stop for an approaching Volkswagen.

Seconds later, the Volkswagen is seen slamming into the Accord head on, pushing the Honda back hundreds of feet.

Moments later, several people are seen getting out of both cars, some of them running off.

City of Miami Fire Rescue crews transported the victims to Ryder Trauma Center with head injuries.

Miami Police officers, meanwhile, temporarily closed 22nd Avenue between 13th and 14th streets. The roadway has since reopened to traffic.

After daybreak, 7News cameras revealed the severity of the crash: scattered metal and a bloody children’s doll were left behind as crews cleaned up the mess.

The crash remains under investigation.

